Senior garda suspended over breach of Covid-19 rules at JoJo Dullard briefing

A senior garda has been suspended after attending a high-profile media briefing last month while awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.

The garda was present at an event in Newbridge, Co Kildare to announce the opening of a murder investigation of the case of Kilkenny woman JoJo Dullard who went missing 25 years ago.

Shortly after the briefing concluded the garda was informed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The event was attended by between 15 and 20 reporters, photographers and camera people as well as gardaí, hall staff and Dullard family members.

Some of those in attendance were forced to self-isolate and it is understood one later tested positive for the virus, although it cannot be said if they contracted it at the event.

Facemasks were mandatory and attendees were advised about social distancing regulations. However at times social distancing was not complied with during the briefing which lasted about 15 minutes. The event was held indoors due to the weather conditions.

An internal investigation led by a chief superintendent is ongoing to determine why the senior garda attended the event.

A source said the Garda is “extremely invested in finding JoJo’s killer” and that this may have influenced his decision to attend.

Gardaí had previously circulated HSE Covid-19 guidelines and guidance from the Garda Chief Medical Officer to all staff on numerous occasions.

“An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána who attended a media briefing while awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary investigation,” a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“An Garda Síochána is not commenting on their rank or gender in case it inadvertently identifies them. An internal disciplinary investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

Violent death

In February the Garda Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT) initiated a review of Dullard case. This lead to the determination that the 21-year-old Kilkenny woman died violently at the hands of another sometime after 11.57pm on November 9th, 1995.

No one has ever been arrested in relation to Ms Dullard’s disappearance and gardaí hope the launch of a murder investigation will motivate potential witnesses to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Desmond McTiernan said the SCRT is “quite satisfied that JoJo is dead and met her death through violent means.”

Ms Dullard’s sister Kathleen Bergin used the briefing to issue a fresh plea for information on the disappearance.

She appealed for people with information to “find it in your heart” to come forward. “We understand if fear has been holding them back. Please believe us. We just want to have JoJo brought home. You will not be judged.”