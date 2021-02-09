Senior Canadian police officer set to become deputy Garda commissioner

One of the most senior police officers in the Toronto Police Service in Canada is set to be appointed as deputy Garda commissioner.

Shawna Coxon, who has been deputy police chief in Toronto for over three years, will fill the vacancy about to be created when Deputy Commissioner John Twomey retires.

Mr Twomey had been due to retire last year but agreed to remain on for a longer period because of the added pressure on the Garda due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He could continue to serve in the Garda but has opted to take early retirement.

The second position in the Garda at deputy commissioner level has been vacant for some time. Acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon was expected to be appointed to be formally promoted on a full time basis to that position.

Ms Coxon has won a recruitment competition to become the Garda’s deputy commissioner, which was open to candidates from inside and outside the Garda and which was overseen by the Policing Authority.

News of Ms Coxon’s move to the Garda emerged in the Canadian media overnight. She was one of two women appointed to the level of deputy chief in Toronto in August, 2017, as part of a process to modernise the Toronto police force and help transform its leadership.

It emerged in the Canadian media earlier on Tuesday that Ms Coxon and the other female deputy chief, Barbara McLean, were both now leaving the Toronto force at the same time.

Ms Coxon’s name was due to be recommended by the Policing Authority to Cabinet for ratification , which is seen as a formality.

Her appointment to the second most senior role in the Garda continues a trend of appointing police officers from the outside the Republic to senior posts within the Garda, which included the appointment of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2018 from the PSNI.

Ms Coxon has worked in a variety of areas during a police career of over two decades including child abuse, sex crimes, human rights, professional standards, community response, vice national security. She played a key role on modernising the Toronto police force’s approach to cyber crime and has a BA in psychology, an MA in criminology and a PhD in law. She has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Guelph-Humber on Toronto.