Security operation under way in Derry as suspected firearm discovered

A security operation is under way in Derry after police investigating last Saturday’s car bomb explosion discovered a suspected firearm.

It was located following searches in the Brandywell area of the city. Army technical officers are at the scene.

“The recovery of this item will require a public safety operation but we will seek to keep this to a minimum to avoid disruption,” the PSNI said.

On Saturday a pizza delivery vehicle was hijacked in the same area and a bomb placed inside. The car was later abandoned outside the city’s courthouse on Bishop Street, exploding shortly after a group of young people were seen walking past it. Nobody was injured and minor damage was caused to the pavement and security bollards, but part of the road was closed for several days.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said their main line of inquiry is that the dissident republican group the New IRA were responsible.

On Monday three further hijackings prompted further security alerts, two in the Creggan area of the city and one on the Northland Road.

The PSNI said they believed it was an attempt to disrupt the investigation into the bomb attack.

Five men who had been arrested were all released without charge.