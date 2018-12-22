Second KBC bank branch damaged in early-morning arson attack in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a KBC bank building in Swords, Co Dublin on Saturday morning. This is the second arson attack on a KBC building in less than 48 hours.

The latest incident took place at the bank premises on the Main Street at 5.18am.

A Garda spokesman said initial investigations found the front window of the building was broken, where the fire was started.

No one was injured but the fire has caused extensive damage to inside the building.

Investigations are continuing and the scene is currently preserved for technical examinations.

Gardaí are also continuing to investigating a fire at the KBC bank building in Dublin’s city centre last Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 11.25pm at the premises on Sandwith Street. Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire in the lobby of the building.

Gardaí said windows were also damaged and they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage”.

The Belgian-owned bank has been at the centre of controversy over the recent eviction of a farming family in Co Roscommon.

A group of masked men confronted a private security firm on Sunday morning in which three security guards were seriously injured, four vehicles set alight and a dog subsequently put down.

A number of investigations are under way into both the attack and the eviction itself, which was carried out by a group of men believed to be from Northern Ireland.