Second arrest made over Vincent Parsons murder in Tallaght

A second man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a father of two young children in Tallaght, south Dublin.

The suspect (26) is being questioned about the killing of Vincent Parsons (34), who died in hospital two days after he was brutally assaulted on his way home after socialising with friends in the Killinarden Public House on Saturday, August 24th.

Gardaí said the man, who was arrested on Sunday, was being questioned “on suspicion of murder”at Tallaght Garda station, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Another man (24) previously arrested in connection with the murder was later released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution in his case.

Mr Parsons, a welder from Clondalkin, was attacked on a Saturday night after an altercation in the Killinarden Public House.

The incident continued outside the premises after which Mr Parsons left on foot. At least two men followed him, and he was badly beaten on a roadside outside a Mace shop and a post office.

Mr Parsons was taken to Tallaght Hospital and remained in a critical condition for 48 hours before being pronounced dead the following Monday night.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations are continuing.