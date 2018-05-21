Search for missing Jastine Valdez intensifies after suspected abductor shot dead by gardaí

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the movements of the car used in the abduction of Jastine Valdez, as investigators become increasingly concerned about her safety.

Fears for Ms Valdez have increased since her suspected kidnapper, Mark Hennessy, was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday evening. Gardaí found the car they suspect was used in the abduction but there is no sign of the woman.

The search on Monday is focused on a number of sites in south county Dublin at Rathmichael, Killiney beach and Killiney Hill. The car park at Killiney Hill has been closed by gardaí. The Scalp in Co Wicklow is also being searched.

Investigators are trying to trace the movements of the Hennessy’s black Nissan Qashqai, registration number 171 D 20419, between 5pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday when the shooting occurred.

It is hoped any new information on the car’s movements could led to Ms Valdez’s location.

Anyone with information on Ms Valdez or the car is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Ms Valdez (24), who is from the Philippines, is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Searches in the area and along the routes the car may have taken are being stepped up this morning. Hundreds of gardaí have been brought into Wicklow/south Dublin area to take part.

On Saturday a woman contacted gardaí and informed them that she had seen a woman being bundled into the back of a dark-coloured SUV on the R760 outside Enniskerry just after 6pm.

Gardaí were concerned about the reported abduction and were investigating the matter when Ms Valdez’s parents contacted them late on Saturday night to report her missing.

A second witness, a man, also came forward and told gardaí he had seen a woman travelling as a passenger in a dark SUV in the Enniskerry area. He said she looked distressed.

At first light yesterday gardaí went to the scene from where the initial report of the abduction had been made. In a ditch by the side of the road they found the missing woman’s mobile phone.

CCTV recorded in the area was gathered and reviewed. It assisted gardaí in identifying what they believed was the Nissan Qashqai the witnesses had seen.

They checked the registration of the vehicle and called to the owner’s home, in Bray. She told gardaí her partner had gone out in the vehicle the previous day and had not returned.

Gardaí issued several public appeals and then called a press conference at Bray Garda station yesterday afternoon. They issued the vehicle’s registration number and urged the public to alert gardaí if they saw the vehicle, but warned that the driver should not be approached.

Garda sources said a sighting of the vehicle in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate was reported to them yesterday evening.

When armed gardaí went to investigate a confrontation ensued with Hennessy, who gardaí said was armed with a knife. He was fatally shot at about 8pm.

There was no sign of Ms Valdez and there was concern for her safety last night, with the search for her continuing.

Ms Valdez has been studying in Tallaght and had a part-time job in a restaurant in Bray. She regularly walked on the stretch of road where her apparent abduction was witnessed.

Mr Hennessy is originally from Ballybrack in south Co Dublin. He had been living in Bray, Co Wicklow, with his partner and two young children. A construction worker in his 40s, gardaí believe his interest in Ms Valdez was sexual.

The scene of the shooting was sealed off and as it resulted in loss of life after a Garda firearm was discharged, the death will be investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.