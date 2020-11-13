Séamus Woulfe: Opposition to seek legal advice as meeting ends without agreement

Opposition leaders have said they will seek independent legal advice and also full documentation on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, following an inconclusive meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday.

The leaders of the Opposition parties and groupings met with Mr Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan for two hours in Government Buildings.

Speaking as he left the building Labour leader Alan Kelly said the outcome of the meeting had been inconclusive and Opposition leaders would need to get their own advice. He said another meeting would be required early next week.

It is understood that the Taoiseach gave an undertaking to gather all the relevant documentation surrounding the episode including all the correspondence between Justice Woulfe and Chief Justice Frank Clarke, who told the former attorney general he was of the opinion he should resign from the Supreme Court arising from his attendance at a golf dinner in Clifden during the summer, and the manner in which he dealt with it afterwards.

“We have only got partial disclosure and partial documentation from Justice Woulfe and Cheif Justice Clarke. We want the full documentation. That request was broadly acceptable to the Taoiseach,” siad Mr Kelly.

Mr Martin is understood to have briefed the leaders of parties on the issues raised by the impasse involving Mr Woulfe and other members of the Supreme Court.

The Taoiseach was also expected to share legal advice on issues surrounding an impeachment process under Article 35 of the Constitution.