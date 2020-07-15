Séamus Woulfe nominated for appointment to the Supreme Court

Ougoing attorney general Séamus Woulfe has been nominated by the Government for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The vacancy arose following the retirement of Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan in June last year.

The nomination of Mr Woulfe follows a recommendation from the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB), which is chaired by the chief justice.

The Government has also agreed to nominate Mary Morrissey for appointment as a judge of the Circuit Court.

The vacancy in the Circuit Court arose following the death of Judge John Hannan in February. The nomination of Ms Morrissey also follows a recommendation from JAAB.

The nominations were agreed at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The final decision on the appointments rests with President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Woulfe was educated at Trinity College Dublin and Dalhousie University Nova Scotia. He was called to the bar in 1987, the inner bar in 2005, and was appointed as attorney general since June 2017.

Ms Morrissey was educated at th National University of Ireland Galway and the Law Society of Ireland. She qualified as a solicitor in 1999.