Row between families in Limerick leaves six in hospital

A dispute between two families led to six men being hospitalised after a violent confrontation erupted at a Limerick housing estate overnight.

“A long trail of blood” and several injured men were found at Griffith Avenue, Ballincaurra Weston, about 8pm Tuesday night, said a Garda source.

Six males were taken to hospital where they were being treated for injuries sustained in the brawl that involved at least 10 people.

Sources said a number of weapons were produced during the early evening attack. The fighting, they added, is linked to a dispute between parties dating back several weeks.

A Garda source said gardaí had seized two vehicles as part of their investigations.

“Gardaí­ are investigating a public order incident at Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick . . . where approximately 10 people were involved in a fight. A number of these people were taken to hospital as a result,” said a spokesman.

“No arrests have been made but gardaí­ are following a definite line of enquiry.”

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.