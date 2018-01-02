Robbery suspect arrested after being tackled by pub customers

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a pub in Tallaght during which he was tackled by three customers.

The man entered the Speaker Connolly Pub on the Firhouse Road just before midnight on Monday armed with a suspected firearm and demanded money.

He was confronted and tackled by a group of customers who held him in the kitchen.

A large number of gardaí arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, including the Garda helicopter.

The suspected firearm was found at the scene and has been taken away for technical examination.

The suspect, a Dublin man in his 30s, is being held for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station under section 30 of Offences against the State Act 1939. He can be held for a maximum of 72 hours before being charged or released.