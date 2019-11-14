Revenue unveils new scanner to tackle smuggling and fraud

Revenue has commissioned a new €1.1 million mobile scanner in a bid to tackle smuggling and fraud in Ireland.

The new ZBV scanner, which was part-funded by a grant of €550,000 from the European Anti-Fraud Agency (OLAF) will be used to target fiscal fraud, fuel fraud, and the supply of illicit drugs and tobacco products.

The commissioners hope this new technology will enable them to disrupt the supply chain of illegal goods, resulting in the seizure of illicit products and the prosecution of those responsible.

Speaking at the official launch, Revenue Commissioner Gerry Harrahill said the utility has an important role in safeguarding the country’s fiscal, social and economic welfare.

“With continually changing economic and business environments, Revenue’s challenge is to constantly anticipate emerging risks and respond to them effectively,” he said.

He said that awareness of the “increasingly inventive and complex smuggling methods and concealment techniques” will allow Revenue to clamp down on this illegality.

“The new mobile scanner uses Z backscatter technology that is proven in the detection of drugs, tobacco products and other contraband, particularly when concealed within the likes of freight consignments,” Mr Harrahill said.

“The flexibility and speed of the ‘ZBV’ mobile scanner significantly increases Revenue’s scanning capacity and provides an unobtrusive and non-invasive way to examine cargo with minimum disruption to legitimate trade.”

Mr Harrahill referred to the effectiveness of ongoing joint operations conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána.

One such operation, in June this year, resulted in the seizure of herbal cannabis worth €1.9 million that had been destined for the Irish market, he said.

“Revenue works closely with counterpart agencies nationally and internationally in actions aimed at intercepting and preventing drug trafficking, fuel fraud and the smuggling of tobacco products and cash.”