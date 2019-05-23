Revenue seizes illegal fuel, cigarettes and counterfeit alcohol in Dundalk

Revenue officers have seized 14,000L of illicit mineral oil following the discovery of an oil laundering plant in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Officers seized two tonnes of bleaching earth, a product used in the laundering of prescribed markers from rebated mineral oil, two vans containing apparatus and goods for use in oil laundering and a mobile oil tank.

Three industrial bulk containers of diesel sludge were removed to Dundalk county council environment unit.

Officers also seized 54 kg of unstamped loose tobacco with a market value of €30,000 and 11 litres of counterfeit vodka.

In addition, fuel-tank offences were detected in two private motor vehicles at the scene.

A man in his 50s was interviewed by officers and Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The search was an intelligence-led joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána.