Revenue seize 1.6m smuggled cigarettes in Co Louth

Revenue officers seized 1.6 million smuggled cigarettes when they intercepted a truck near the M1 motorway in Co Louth on Friday.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Richman Royal”, may have originated in Dubai and were concealed in a number of crates said to contain book covers.

The seized cigarettes have a retail value of almost €880,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €700,000.

Revenue asked the public if they know someone who is evading tax or involved in smuggling, to report it to Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.