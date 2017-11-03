Revenue seize 1.6m smuggled cigarettes in Co Louth
Crates of ‘Richman Royal’ seized by authorities have retail value of more than €800,000
The cigarettes may have originated in Dubai and were concealed in a number of crates said to contain book covers. Photograph: Revenue
Revenue officers seized 1.6 million smuggled cigarettes when they intercepted a truck near the M1 motorway in Co Louth on Friday.
The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Richman Royal”, may have originated in Dubai and were concealed in a number of crates said to contain book covers.
The seized cigarettes have a retail value of almost €880,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €700,000.
Revenue asked the public if they know someone who is evading tax or involved in smuggling, to report it to Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.