Results of investigation into alleged surveillance of prison officers to be released

The results of investigation into whistleblower claims of covert surveillance in the country’s prisons is expected to be released later today.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan had asked Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney to carry out a preliminary inquiry into claims that prison officers’ cars were tracked and that conversations were monitored.

Ms Gilheaney completed her work earlier this year and provided a report to the Minister.

The report has since been reviewed by the Attorney General, who cleared it for publication.

It is understood the report will be presented to a meeting of cabinet this afternoon.

If cabinet clears the report for publication, as is expected, it will be released publicly.

It may also be laid before the Oireachtas.

Concern

The report is understood to highlight several areas of concern. Mr Flanagan said last May he was “concerned as to its contents.”

Last year a serving prison officer made a number of claims concerning surveillance in a sworn affidavit as part of a legal action against the Irish Prison Service.

These include allegations that tracking devices had been placed on prison officers’ cars, and that conversations between solicitors had been monitored.

It is also claimed that a private detective agency was hired to carry out the surveillance without the necessary permits and permissions, as part of an operation to stop drugs and mobile phones from illegally entering prisons.

The affidavit is also reported to claim that a van containing drugs and telephones associated with a major criminal gang was allowed into a prison campus without the knowledge of the prison governor or staff.

Workers from a private detective agency were also given false identities to enter a prison to install covert surveillance cameras, it is claimed.