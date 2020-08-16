Restaurant and pub bodies condemn Dublin bar for appearing to flout Covid-19 rules

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has described as “deplorable and despicable” scenes from a Dublin bar which appeared to contravene coronavirus guidelines.

Videos shared on social media claim to show a brunch event which took place at Berlin D2 on Dame Lane in Dublin’s south inner city on Saturday afternoon. Customers are shown crowding around a bar as a man dancing on the bar, while wearing a mask, pours drink into their mouths.

Restaurants association chief executive Adrian Cummins said the scenes were a “slap in the face” to hospitality businesses that were adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

“The scenes inside this bar were deplorable and despicable. It is a slap in the face to front line workers and a slap in the face to businesses in the hospitality sector who are adhering to the guidelines.”

Gardaí needed to take action against businesses who were not complying with the rules Mr Cummins said.

A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful https://t.co/g16bwoEn16 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 16, 2020

“Gardaí need to implement the guidelines across the board because some businesses are not complying, not just in Dublin but across the country. Yes they can object to the renewal of licences in September, but what happens after that until the following September?”

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents Dublin publicans, said the business was “not a pub” and should be “immediately” shut.

“This is outrageous and appalling,” the LVA said in a statement. “That business should be shut down immediately. It is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence.”

The LVA said there was a “clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines and licensing conditions.”

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the vast majority of Irish people have sacrificed a huge amount to help suppress this virus. “They’ve shown huge solidarity. People are rightly sickened by these scenes. The reckless actions of a small few can have huge repercussions on everyone else,” he wrote on Twitter.

An Garda Síochána said it would not be providing details on individual incidents involving suspected breaches of the public health regulations.

“Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed,” a spokesman said.

Berlin D2 could not be contacted for comment on Sunday morning.