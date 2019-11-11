Resolve needed to find ‘paymaster’ behind QIH intimidation – director

Resolve is still needed to find the “paymaster” behind the campaign of intimidation against Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), non-executive director John McCartin has said.

Gardaí fear the campaign of violence against executives in QIH will continue despite the sudden death of gang leader Cyril McGuinness, when UK police raided the house he was hiding in last week.

Gardaí are concerned that some of McGuinness’s associates, who are heavily involved in smuggling and were also dissident paramilitaries, will now have the means and motivation to continue the campaign, which escalated in September when QIH director Kevin Lunney was abducted and tortured.

Seán Quinn, the former owner of QIH, has insisted those carrying out the violence were not acting in his name and he has condemned it, including the attack on Mr Lunney.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met the five directors of QIH on Sunday, including Mr Lunney, to tell them their safety and security, and that of their families and employees, was being treated with the “utmost seriousness at the top of Government”.

The personal visit by the Taoiseach was intended as a strong gesture to underline that the Government was directly involved in the investigation.

Mr McCartin on Sunday said the meeting had been productive. “It gave a tremendous comfort to us that we have the attention of Government at the highest level. That resolve is evident.”

Resourcing

On Monday, Mr McCartin told RTÉ’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show that he agreed with comments by Fine Gael TD Michael D’Arcy about the resourcing of An Garda Síochána in the area.

Mr D’Arcy has previously said the campaign of intimidation against QIH should have been dealt with sooner and better at local Garda level.

Mr McCartin told the programme: “We did have sustained attacks against us, there were a number of incidents that were allowed go unchecked – the incitement to hatred at a public meeting, the posters defaming us and face to face threats.”

Mr McCartin acknowledged that he and his fellow directors had not taken the threats seriously initially. “None of us could imagine the level to which they would stoop. The lack of humanity that they have.”

He said the QIH executives have confidence that the gardaí­ are doing everything they can in the investigation, which he said is wide ranging, deep and well resourced. He said he was especially grateful for the efforts made to ensure his own personal safety.

However, he warned that he and his fellow executives cannot be complacent and that just because they are taking precautions, that they are not invulnerable. “There is still a lot of risk to every activity and there are indications that this campaign of intimidation is not over,” he said.

When asked about comments by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan about a cross-Border task force, Mr McCartin said he understood the Minister’s position as Mr Flanagan could not act unilaterally and his position was even more difficult with no Assembly in the North.

Crime does not respect borders, he said, but politicians have to.

The death of McGuinness was shocking news, he said, but there was concern that an “evidentiary lump” had now gone with his passing. He said the “treasure trove of evidence” found at the scene “can only be a good thing”.

“We are not privy to the details of the investigation, we just know the massive and concerted efforts on both sides of the border are not waning. There is a very substantial evidential trail,” he said.

Responding to a question about an email from Sean Quinn jnr to a QIH executive in which he offered to meet “to restore harmony in the community,” he said the combined response from the executives had been that the community did not need to be calmed.

“The community is not waging war with us,” he said.