Reports of alleged assault made after protest outside greyhound track

Two reports of alleged assaults have been made to gardaí following a protest outside Shelbourne Park greyhound race track on Saturday.

Campaign group Alliance for Animal Rights have held regular demonstrations outside the Dublin 4 race track in recent weeks.

The industry has been under scrutiny of late following an RTÉ Investigates programme which revealed widespread practices of illegal culling of greyhounds.

The Irish Greyhound Board has promised to reform the industry which receives €16 million in State support every year.

Several dozen demonstrators carrying banners protested outside the Shelbourne Park stadium on Saturday evening, during a race meeting.

An altercation broke out during the protest, with An Garda Síochána confirming they received two reports of minor alleged assaults from the incident.

In one case a man in his 50s is alleged to have been punched, and in another case a woman in her 30s is reported to have been allegedly assaulted by a man. No hospital treatment was required in either of the cases, a Garda spokesman confirmed.

An Alliance for Animal Rights spokeswoman confirmed reports had been made to gardaí by demonstrators over the alleged assaults.