Reports man shot in north Dublin prompt Garda investigation

Initial investigations focused on address at Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clonshaugh Avenue in Dublin 17 (general view above) is the location of a reported shooting at about 5.15pm on Sunday. File photograph: Google Street View

Gardaí are investigating reports of a shooting in north Dublin during which a man was wounded.

The initial investigations are focused on an address at Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, where the shooting was reported at about 5.15pm.

