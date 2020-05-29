Registered sex offender accused of threatening to kill Sinn Féin MLA

A registered sex offender appeared in court on Friday accused of threatening to kill a Sinn Féin MLA.

In addition to being charged with threatening to kill Sinéad Ennis on November 12th, 2018, Paul Druse (45) was also accused of threatening to destroy her offices and pursuing a course of conduct against the South Down MLA which amounted to harassment.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, via videolink from police custody, he was also charged with breaching the requirements of the sex offenders register on June 7th last year by failing to notify his address to police and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle on May 22nd this year.

None of the facts surrounding the allegations were opened in court .

Defence solicitor Jarlath Fields said while the is an “agreed way forward” as regards bail, “the difficulty is that he [has] no fixed address so bail would be subject to an address.”

Freeing Paul Druse on his own bail of £500, District Judge Amanda Henderson said he would only be released once police had approved an address.

His case was adjourned to June 24th.