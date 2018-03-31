Rallies in Belfast and Dublin held in support of sex assault victims

Further rallies have taken place in Belfast and Dublin to express solidarity with all victims of sexual crime.

Around 250 people gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Standing in front of bold pink lettering spelling out “We believe her”, young women took to a megaphone to voice their concerns about the treatment of women in the North and beyond.

The event organised by the ROSA (for Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism and Austerity) social feminist group follows similar rallies in several cities on Thursday.

These followed the conclusion on Wednesday of the high-profile Crown Court trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding who were both found not guilty of raping a then 19-year-old woman in 2016.

Music student Eleanor Crossan Malone from ROSA said Saturday’s event was organised to send a message of solidarity with victims of sexual violence.

She said “94 per cent of reported rapes end with no prosecutions and the majority of rapes are not reported at all for fear of not being believed.

“We need to change the system and we need to have a discussion about consent and the way we achieve that is by demanding it.”

She said there was now a number of related campaigns against violence towards woman, including the #MeToo and Ni Una Menos (“Not one [WOMAN] less”) movements.

“What we are doing is part of an international wave of resistance and we absolutely need to keep the momentum going,” she added.

Saoirse Kirker (26) from Bangor, Co Down said she came to the rally to support other women.

“When people try to silence us it is important we come out and speak and it’s about time issues like this got addressed.”

Catholic secondary school pupil Lucy Simpson said education around sex and consent in Northern Ireland schools was poor or non existent.

“We need to take a stand now to ensure we receive a secular, inclusive fact based sex education,” she said.

Office worker Mal McGinley (32) from Belfast said he wanted to attend the rally to show solidarity with women.

“There is a culture of pervasive misogyny throughout society,” he said. “I am from a background like that, a laddish background. You don’t notice it; it is insidious.

“Today is about turning up to show women, not from a ‘not all men’ perspective, but to show solidarity that people are listening and do care.”

Lawyers for Mr Jackson on Friday signalled plans to sue Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin over an alleged defamatory tweet which was subsequently deleted, and also warned of further action against anyone who posts defamatory comments about their client online.

This has prompted a defiant response from some Twitter users who started using the hashtag #SueMePaddy.

Mr McGinley said on the way to the protest in Belfast he noticed graffiti reading “#SueUsPaddy” painted on a wall. He said the idea Mr Jackson’s legal team would monitor every social media post was “ridiculous”.

“You can’t silence everybody as this protest shows,” he said.