Quinn executive Kevin Lunney attacked and dumped on roadside

A senior executive in the network of companies once owned by businessman Sean Quinn has been abducted, badly beaten, his leg broken and his car burned out.

The PSNI and Garda were on Wednesday conducting a major cross-border inquiry into what security sources said was an “horrific beating”.

The injured man, Quinn Industrial Holdings chief operating officer Kevin Lunney, was snatched from his car close to his home in Derrylin, Fermanagh, at 6.40pm yesterday.

His car and another vehicle believed to have been used by his attackers were found on fire close to the scene of the abduction.

Garda and the PSNI believe Mr Lunney was then put into another vehicle and driven across the Border into the Republic in a carefully planned attack.

Sources said he was very seriously beaten before being dumped on a roadside in Drumcoughill, Cornagean, Co Cavan.

The same sources said he was badly injured and disorientated when found at a roadside by passersby and the alarm raised.

Gardai and the PSNI are treating the incident as a sharp escalation in a campaign of violence and intimidation against the senior management team now in place to run the companies formerly owned by Sean Quinn.

Mr Quinn has previously said clearly that those carrying out the attacks, which have seen vehicles burnt out and other attacks on property as w3ell as a previous ayttack on Mr Lunney, were not acting in his name. There is no suggestion that Mr Quinn has any link to any of the attacks that have taken place.

Gardai believe a hardcore and violent group, vehemently opposed to the Quinn companies being run by new management and the manner in which the companies were being run, is behind the campaign of violence.

“We have had a series of incidents in the past but this is a very serious escalation in that,” said one source familiar with the abduction and beating of Mr Lunney. “The abduction of a businessman like this and beating him and dumping is a far more serious attack that what we’ve seen.”

Quinn Industrial Holdings’ confirmed that Mr Lunney had “been hospitalised following his abduction and a vicious assault that occurred last evening”.

It added: “The PSNI are investigating the incident which occurred as Mr Lunney was returning to his family home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh from his workplace in nearby Derrylin.

“Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non-life threatening injuries for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital.”

The chairman of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), Adrian Barden, said: “Kevin Lunney’s abduction and assault is an outrageous attack on a hard-working father of six children but also on his 830 colleagues at QIH and the wider community in the Cavan-Fermanagh region.

“For several hours last evening, Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst.

“Like many of his colleagues, I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks. We find it inexplicable that not a single arrest has been made north or south despite dozens of incidents.

“We are now calling for the police authorities North and South to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

The company added that prior intimidation included “physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of senior QIH staff”.

The PSNI’s Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said the PSNI understood the victim was taken from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm and was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

“This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána, ” said Det Stevenson.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and at this time, I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Cavan areas to contact us or our Gardaí colleagues.”

The Garda said: “Gardaí and the PSNI are co-operating into the investigation of an incident that occurred in Fermanagh yesterday evening, Tuesday 17th of September. A male is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Republic of Ireland.”