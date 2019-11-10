QIH executives ‘let down’ by Border gardaí, says Fine Gael TD

Kevin Lunney and his fellow Quinn Industrial Holdings executives had been “let-down” by gardaí based in Border divisions, a Fine Gael Minister has said.

Michael D’Arcy accepted the campaign of intimidation and violence directed at the QIH executives had not been tackled strongly and speedily enough.

However, the Minister for State at the Department of Public Expenditure insisted the blame lay with gardaí “on the ground” rather than with Government or Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Fianna Fáil has strongly criticised the comments, saying the Government could not abdicate responsibility for policing and seek to blame local gardaí when they were not properly resourced for the unique challenges of Border policing.

Asked if the major Garda and PSNI inquiries now under way into those suspected for years of attacking the QIH executives should have happened sooner, Mr D’Arcy replied it was clear the executives were “disappointed” at previous responses.

“Who could disagree with that disappointed?” he said. “But the disappointed wasn’t with the very top; with [Garda] Commissioner Drew Harris, the Taoiseach or the Minister for Justice. The disappointment was on the ground, in relation to the policing that happened in those areas.

“There are gardaí there, there are senior gardaí there, and it is their job to ensure what has happened didn’t happen [but] it has happened.

“Of course those [Quinn Industrial Holdings] directors are disappointed, what happened was an outrage, it was hideous; the treatment of Kevin Lunney.”

The campaign of violence and threats “should have been dealt with sooner and better” at local Garda level, he added.

“On every occasion, the Taoiseach shouldn’t have to get involved, or the Minister for Justice or the Garda Commissioner. There are senior gardaí in those divisions, in those areas, who let those gentlemen down.”

John McCartin, a non-executive director of QIH, said he agreed with Mr D’Arcy’s remarks. However, he said he believed that “finally the resolve and the resources” required for the Garda to tackle the suspects was now in place.

‘Totally unhelpful’

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan described Mr D’Arcy’s remarks as “totally unhelpful” and only serving “to make a bad situation worse”.

“It is bizarre to say the least that Minister D’Arcy should try to pass the buck on to the gardaí on the ground in Cavan for the ongoing campaign of intimidation and violence against QIH,” he said.

The remarks ignored the fact it was the Government’s responsibility to ensure the Garda was properly resourced with “cars, equipment and technology, to prevent such intimidatory campaigns from taking hold”, he added.

“A renewed focus on the Border region is needed to send a message to organised criminals that it is no longer a ‘no man’s land’.”

“The Government can’t lay blame at the feet of gardaí in the area if they won’t provide the necessary resources and staff for them to do their job.”