Purse belonging to missing Jastine Valdez found at Dublin golf club as suspected abductor shot dead

Gardaí have drafted in the Army and Civil Defence for a land search for missing woman Jastine Valdez amid grave concerns for her life.

Her purse has been found at a disused golf club in south Co Dublin and that area is now being combed by a large search team of gardai, troops and Civil Defence personnel.

Informed sources said while there was still hope the 24-year-old student from the Philippines would be found alive, that hope was now diminishing.

Ms Valdez, who had been studying and working part time in Ireland for about three years, has now been missing for almost 48 hours and the man gardai believe abducted her - construction worker Mark Hennessy - is dead.

The 40-year-old married father of two was shot dead by a Garda member at the Cherrywood Industrial Estate last evening.

While the circumstances of that shooting are now being investigated by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, early indications are that Hennessy had a knife.

The Irish Times understands the Garda has used technical information from electronic devices in the black Nissan Qashqai Hennessy was driving to help pinpoint where he was during a crucial 26-hour period he was unaccounted for over the weekend.

And having established where the vehicle was between Saturday evening and last night, an area in Rathmichael, south Co Dublin, has now been selected as the main search site.

The area of most interest is the Pucks Castle Golf Course, where the missing woman’s pursue was found.

A very significant area there has been sealed off and will remain closed for searching, perhaps for several days. Gardaí are using drones to search the area.

The search on Monday is also focused on a number of other sites in south Co Dublin including the Scalp, Killiney beach and Killiney Hill. The car park at Killiney Hill has been closed by gardaí.

Ms Valdez’s phone was found by the side of the road - the R760 near Enniskerry - during a search at first light on Sunday.

It was at that spot from the time gardai believe she was abducted there by Hennessy just after 6pm on Saturday.

Gardai believe Hennessy, who was from Ballybrack in south Co Dublin but living in Bray, Co Wicklow, did not know Ms Valdez.

They are operating on the belief he saw her walking along the road near Enniskerry on Saturday evening and stopped his car to bundle her into it.

The Garda inquiry believes his motives were sexual and that he was a sex offender, though he is not believed to have any convictions.

If a sexual motive for the crime is confirmed, the Garda will examine Hennessy in the context of other unsolved crimes in south Dublin and Co Wicklow.

Gardai were alerted to her disappearance by a call from a female motorist on Saturday evening who said she believed she had just seen a man forcing a woman into an SUV - believed to be the Qashqai near Enniskerry.

A second witness reported seeing a woman travelling as a passenger in a Qashqai close to Enniskerry, adding she looked in distress.

Ms Valdez’s parents then came forward late on Saturday night and reported her missing. And gardai immediately believed the two witness accounts were of Ms Valdez being abducted and driven away.