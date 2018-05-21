Purse belonging to missing Jastine Valdez found at Dublin golf club as suspected abductor shot dead

Gardaí searching for missing woman Jastine Valdez have narrowed their search area down to piece of land in the Rathmichael area of south Dublin.

Ms Valdez’ purse was found at a disused golf club in south Co Dublin and that area is now being combed by a large search team of gardaí, troops and Civil Defence personnel.

The search for Ms Valdez is now focused on an area around Pucks Castle Lane and the Kiltiernan Lead Mines.

In their latest appeal for information on Ms Valdez, investigators asked for anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in these areas between 6pm on Saturday and 8pm Sunday to contact them.

Gardaí have drafted in the Army and Civil Defence for a land search for missing woman Jastine Valdez amid grave concerns for her life.

The Garda Water Unit has also arrived on the scene to conduct underwater searches.

Pucks Castle Golf Course

The area of most interest is the Pucks Castle Golf Course, where the missing woman’s pursue was found.

Informed sources said while there was still hope the 24-year-old student from the Philippines would be found alive, that hope was now diminishing.

Ms Valdez, who had been studying and working part time in Ireland for about three years, has now been missing for almost 48 hours and the man gardaí believe abducted her - construction worker Mark Hennessy - is dead.

Hennessy was due before the courts next month to face serious drink-driving charges, it emerged on Monday.

The 40-year-old married father-of-two was shot dead by a garda at the Cherrywood Industrial Estate last evening.

Hennessy was charged with driving while drunk, crashing into other vehicles and leaving the scene. He had been granted bail by the courts in relation to those charges.

When he was a younger man, Hennessy was convicted of abusive behaviour while intoxicated in a public place. He also has a conviction for possession of cannabis in Dublin city centre. Both convictions date back to the late 1990s.

While the circumstances of that shooting are now being investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, early indications are that Hennessy had a knife.

The Irish Times understands gardaí used technical information from electronic devices in the black Nissan Qashqai Hennessy was driving to help pinpoint where he was during a crucial 26-hour period he was unaccounted for over the weekend.

And having established where the vehicle was between Saturday evening and last night, an area in Rathmichael, south Co Dublin, has now been selected as the main search site.

Sexual motives

A very significant area there has been sealed off and will remain closed for searching, perhaps for several days.

The search on Monday is also focused on a number of other sites in south Co Dublin including the Scalp, Killiney beach and Killiney Hill. The car park at Killiney Hill has been closed by gardaí.

Ms Valdez’s phone was found by the side of the road - the R760 near Enniskerry - during a search at first light on Sunday.

It was at that spot gardaí believe she was abducted by Hennessy just after 6pm on Saturday.

Gardaí believe Hennessy, who was from Ballybrack in south Co Dublin but living in Bray, Co Wicklow, did not know Ms Valdez.

They are operating on the belief he saw her walking along the road near Enniskerry on Saturday evening and stopped his car to bundle her into it.

The Garda inquiry believes his motives were sexual.

If a sexual motive for the crime is confirmed, the Garda will examine Hennessy in the context of other unsolved crimes in south Dublin and Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were alerted to her disappearance by a call from a female motorist on Saturday evening who said she believed she had just seen a man forcing a woman into an SUV - believed to be the Qashqai near Enniskerry.

A second witness reported seeing a woman travelling as a passenger in a Qashqai close to Enniskerry, adding she looked in distress.

Ms Valdez’s parents then came forward late on Saturday night and reported her missing.

Gardaí immediately believed the two witness accounts were of Ms Valdez being abducted and driven away.