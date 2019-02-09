PSNI make arrest after man shot in leg in Derry attack

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a paramilitary-style attack in the Creggan area of Derry on Friday.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was brought to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The PSNI said he was reported to have been shot behind shops in the Central Drive area shortly after 6pm.

The suspect was arrested in Derry early on Saturday morning and was taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave police station for questioning.

“It was reported that three masked men were involved in what was a vicious and sickening attack which has left this man with a serious and potentially life changing injury,” Detective Inspector Michael Winters said.

“There is absolutely no justification for this attack we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear.”

Det Insp Winters asked anyone with information to contact the PSNI.