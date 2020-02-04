PSNI looks to recruit 600 student officers

The PSNI on Tuesday unveiled a major recruitment drive for up to 600 student officers.

The recruitment when completed and allowing for retirements and other turnover off staff will maintain the number of police at about 6,900. Police say numbers should be 7,500.

Chief constable Simon Byrne said on Tuesday his priority is to build community confidence and invest in neighbourhood policing.

The campaign comes amid continuing calls by some nationalist representatives for a return of 50:50 Catholic: Protestant recruitment, a demand that has been resisted by unionist politicians.

Currently just over 32 per cent of the PSNI comes from a Catholic background. Female representation is at 29 per cent.

“I want our service to be representative of the communities we serve. It’s important for sustaining public support and public confidence,” said Mr Byrne.

“Currently we have a number of under-represented groups within our service from which we would particularly welcome applications, including females, including Catholics, young people ethnic minorities, working class communities and members of LGBT+ communities,” he added.

“If you care, listen and can act to build relationships in your community and protect people from becoming victims of crime please apply it could be the start of an exciting and rewarding journey,” he said.

In spite of Brexit the recruitment is open to applicants from the Republic. The closing date for applications is February 25th. Training takes 23 weeks, and students earn £20,000 (€23,535) per annum in training. When qualified the annual pay is £23,000, but police say that taking in special allowances and overtime would see most new officers earn up to £30,000 annually.

Anne Connolly, chairwoman of the North’s Policing Board, said “having a policing service that is representative of and accountable to the community is important for confidence in our policing service”.

“As a Policing Board we recognise the diversity of the PSNI. We want to make sure policing is an attractive and supported career choice for everyone in our community and particularly those people who are currently under-represented in the service,” she said.

“Policing offers many exciting roles and opportunities for promotion. So we are encouraging people who haven’t considered policing as a career choice in the past to take that first step and find out more about how to make that policing their future,” Ms Connolly said.