PSNI investigating paramilitary-style shooting in Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast, where a man in his 50s was shot in the leg.

The shooting took place in the O’Neill’s Lane area of the city, at approximately 8:50pm on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for any potential witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

The victim received injuries to his leg after a number of shots were fired through his front door. Two suspects in the case were seen leaving the area on foot heading towards Brittons Parade. Descriptions of the two men suggest they were wearing dark coloured tracksuits, according to the PSNI.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Adam Ruston said: “This was a brutal attack carried out in a residential area where families with children and other residents were going about their normal evening routines.

“Groups involved in attacks like this offer nothing to society. They do not represent the interests of the local community and seek only to exert control over communities through fear and violence,” he said.

He appealed to any witnesses or individuals with information about the shooting to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.