PSNI investigates discovery of two bodies at west Belfast house

The bodies of two people have been found at a house on the outskirts of Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was investigating the “sudden deaths” in the Poleglass district on Thursday.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house at the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry this afternoon,” a spokesman for the PSNI said. “There are no further details at this stage.”

A postmortem to confirm the causes of death has yet to be carried out.

Sinn Féin’s West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said she had spoken with the family and neighbours “of the two people who tragically lost their lives in Poleglass”.

“The family and local residents have asked us to appeal on their behalf for everyone to respect their privacy at this devastating time,” Ms Flynn said.

“There is a sense of shock and sadness in the community. We send our sincere condolences to the family at this extremely difficult time.” - PA