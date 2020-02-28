PSNI investigates claim woman sexually assaulted by seven men in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating an allegation that a woman was sexually assaulted by up to seven men at the weekend.

It is understood the alleged attack happened in a house in the city and that the men were aged between 18 and 20.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives from PSNI Public Protection Branch are investigating a report of the rape of a female at a property in the city centre of Derry/Londonderry during the early hours of Sunday, February 23rd.

“Seven males aged between 18 and 20 were arrested and later released on bail pending further inquiries. There are no further details at this time”.