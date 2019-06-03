PSNI drops criminal inquiry into Loughinisland journalists

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has dropped a criminal investigation into two journalists who made a documentary about the 1994 Loughinsland massacre in 2017.

The award-winning reporters, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, were arrested last year over the alleged theft of a police watchdog document that appeared in their film No Stone Unturned, which is about the loyalist murders of six men in Loughinisland, Co Down, in 1994.

Mr Birney’s solicitor Niall Murphy said: “We are delighted for our clients Fine Point Films and Trevor Birney and their esteemed colleague Barry McCaffrey, who have received the news tonight that the investigation that led to their arrest is to be discontinued. We are obliged to the court for their urgent attention to the issues engaged in this case.

“The court clearly recognised the special importance of protecting journalists’ sources.

“We consider that this case demonstrates a clear and unambiguous pronouncement that freedom of speech and the importance of investigative journalism is to be respected and cherished in our society.

“Both Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey will be released unconditionally and immediately discharged from their bail conditions.”

Documents

The haul of journalistic documents and equipment that the PSNI inappropriately seized from two documentary makers is also available for them to reclaim, a court has heard.

Belfast High Court was told on Monday that police had fast-tracked the curation of the material taken from Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey after a judicial ruling quashed warrants used by officers who raided their homes and film company offices.

Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Declan Morgan last week said the granting of the search warrants was “inappropriate” and the two journalists acted in a perfectly proper manner to protect their sources and not hand over the information voluntarily.

On Friday, Mr Morgan and two fellow High Court judges formally quashed the warrant used by police in their search and arrest operation last August.

At a follow-up hearing on Monday, Peter Coll QC, representing the Police Service of Northern Ireland, told the judges Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin had moved to expedite the collection of the material.

“The Deputy Chief Constable ordered the provision of extra resources to arrange for the curation of the seized material as soon as possible,” he said.

“That resulted in the material that was seized from the three premises now (being) available for collection and now it’s a matter of arrangements being made between parties for that to be completed.”

Mr Morgan replied: “Thank Mr Martin for his appropriately prompt response in relation to this issue.”

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey intend to collect the material, which includes computers, hard drives, mobile phones, notebooks and other sensitive documents, at Castlereagh police station in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Their 2017 film broke new ground by naming suspects it said were involved in the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) killings of six Catholic men gathered in a village pub watching the Republic of Ireland play a World Cup football match on TV. No one has ever been convicted of the murders. – PA