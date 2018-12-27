Progress ‘unlikely’ in investigation of sportsman rape claim

Gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a Dublin woman by a sports personality believe the matter is unlikely to progress.

The alleged victim has yet to make a statement to gardaí and is unlikely to do so, sources say.

Earlier this month gardaí in Pearse Street were told by acquaintances of the woman that she was raped by the man in a south Dublin hotel on the night of December 9th or in the early hours of the following morning.

The alleged victim, a young mother, was taken to a sexual assault treatment unit where she was treated and forensic samples were taken. It is understood she presented in a highly traumatised state with extensive bruising.

Although she has been in contact with gardaí about the alleged rape, she has not made a formal statement. Sources say, despite forensic evidence taken from the woman, the investigation cannot move forward without her statement.

The man has made himself available for interview with gardaí but investigators have yet to take him up on this offer.

Gardaí have also visited the hotel where the alleged attack took place to gather evidence. However the room had been cleaned since the alleged incident by the time they arrived.

“It comes down to consent. Without a statement of complaint in cases like this he would just say whatever happened was consensual,” a garda close to the case said.

“Even with a statement it can be an uphill battle [to make an arrest] but that’s the starting point.

“Forensics only tell you so much. They don’t usually prove there was no consent. That’s what a statement is for.”

Without a statement from the woman gardaí do not have enough evidence to make an arrest or to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The garda said the investigation was still open but “at this stage” was unlikely to progress. There was no indication the woman would change her mind about making a statement in the future, although he stressed this might change.