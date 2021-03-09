Prisoners to be vaccinated as one cohort in group 9 of rollout

Prisoners are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as a single priority group, just ahead of Prison service staff.

The country’s 3,800 prisoners would be vaccinated as part of group nine in the Vaccine Allocation Strategy, the Department of Health said.

Group nine applies “to those aged 18-64 years who are living or working in crowded accommodation where self-isolation and social distancing is difficult to maintain”, said a spokeswoman.

An Irish Prison Service (IPS) spokeswoman said prison staff were expected to be vaccinated as part of group 10 which, according to the strategy, includes “key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19”.

She said the majority of IPS healthcare staff had already been vaccinated as they were classified as essential workers.

An IPS vaccine planning group has begun arrangements for the delivery of vaccines to prisons across the country and vaccination locations have been selected. Vaccinations will be administered within the prisons in clinical areas.

As of March 1st, there had been 97 cases of Covid-19 in the prisoner population, of which 44 related to infections acquired in the community before the person arrived in prison. No prisoners have died as a result of the virus.

A total of 312 cases have been reported among prison staff.

Poor health

There have been calls for both inmates and staff to receive priority access to vaccines given the confined nature of prisons and the often poor health of the prison population.

Fíona Ní Chinnéide of the Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) said as of last Friday no prisoner had received a vaccine. She said prisoners who met the criteria for earlier vaccinations “should be vaccinated at the same time as those groups in the community”.

“Hundreds of people living in unstable situations cycle through the prison system each month, so there are sound practical reasons why the prison population should be prioritised to benefit wider public health,” she said.

Ms Ní Chinnéide said it was “simply not good enough to lock people up in cells until they are vaccinated” and prison officers should also be prioritised.

A system was needed to make sure those who received their first dose in custody were able to receive their second dose in the community if they were released in the interval, she said.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) said it had written twice to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee but had yet to receive official confirmation of when its members would be vaccinated.

“You cannot always ensure social distancing [in prison]. The people in our care have poor health generally and, therefore, we should be a priority. We’re genuinely worried about this,” said POA assistant general secretary Gabriel Keaveny.