Prisoners decline Christmas temporary release due to Covid fears

Many prisoners refused to apply for Christmas temporary release this year due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

Overall the numbers receiving the traditional temporary release over the Christmas period are a fraction of previous years. Just 36 prisoners will be released- about one per cent of the prison population. Last year 113 were released. In 2018 and 2017, 137 and 142 were released respectively.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said the reduced numbers receiving temporary release is a result of several factors, including a reduced prison population “leading to a reduced pool of eligible prisoners.”

Prison populations are lower this year, due in part to lower crime levels and a reduced workload in the criminal courts as a result of the pandemic.

Other schemes, such as the Community Return and Community Support schemes, have also been used extensively throughout the year to reduce the numbers in prison and help reduce the risk of Covid-19 within the country’s 12 facilities.

As well as these factors, there were a reduced number of applications for Christmas Temporary release from prisoners “due to the risk of contracting Covid-19 whilst in the community,” it said.

Around 22 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the prison system to date. The IPS said the majority of these cases involved people becoming infected in the community before entering prison. No deaths have been confirmed.

There have been more than 81,000 cases of Covid-19 in the general population and 2,171 deaths.

The periods of release being granted to the 36 prisoners vary from just a few hours to six nights. “All releases are subject to stringent conditions and any offender who breaks these conditions may be arrested and returned immediately to prison by the Gardaí,” the IPS said.

Many of these prisoners are nearing the end of their sentences. The IPS said the overriding concern when considering release is public safety. Compassionate and humane considerations, along with the gravity of the prisoner’s offence and their behaviour in custody are also taken into account.

Another reason for the low numbers taking up temporary release may be the strict conditions involved this year. Prisoners will be obliged to strictly abide by the public health guidelines while on release. When they return to prison they will have to quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for the virus.

Those remaining in prison over the Christmas are to be allowed one physical visit. It will be the first time in almost four months they have seen family or loved ones in person.

Each visit will last 15 minutes and could involve a maximum of two visitors – two adults or one adult and one child. Family members and prisoners will all be required to wear face masks while prisoners and their visitors will also be separated by clear screens in a bid to prevent any transmission of infection.

No physical contact between prisoners and visitors will be permitted and no packages or cash will be accepted in prison reception areas for prisoners, which is a departure from normal arrangements.