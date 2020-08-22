Prisoner in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Woman is first prisoner to test positive for coronavirus in the State
The woman was tested for Covid-19 after six days in custody. Photograph: NIAID-RML via AP
A female prisoner aged in her 20s has tested positive for Covid-19.
It is understood the woman (23), who is the first prisoner to test positive for the coronavirus, has been in quarantine since she was taken into custody on August 13th.
The woman was tested after six days in custody which is current protocol for new committals. The woman is understood to have had symptoms prior to going into custody.