Prison officer one of three held over Maghaberry drug trafficking

A prison officer has been arrested in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into alleged drugs trafficking into Maghaberry Prison.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch working with the Northern Ireland Prison Service arrested three people on Friday.

Drugs and associated paraphernalia were recovered as part of the investigation into trafficking of prohibited items into the prison.

Police said a 23 year-old prison officer was arrested at Maghaberry Prison at 10.20am on Friday on suspicion of bringing prohibited articles into a prison, misconduct in public office, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

He is being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Two women, aged 55 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to bring prohibited articles into a prison, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of class A and B drugs following searches of properties in Lisburn and Dungannon as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective chief inspector Brian Foster said: “We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service to clamp down on the trafficking of illicit drugs into prisons.”