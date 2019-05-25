Potential landmark mortgage arrears case struck out
Debt-for-equity solution to personal insolvency situation would have set precedent
In January, Trim Circuit Court judge Mary O’Malley Costello approved a personal insolvency arrangement writing down a man’s mortgage from almost €140,000 to €18,500.
A High Court case that could have set a landmark ruling to keep distressed borrowers in their homes by ceding part-ownership to their lenders was settled this week.
Mr Justice Denis McDonald heard on Monday that the case of a Co Meath widower had been resolved, removing a possible test case that could have created a new kind of solution in personal insolvency cases.