Potential landmark mortgage arrears case struck out

Debt-for-equity solution to personal insolvency situation would have set precedent

Simon Carswell
In January, Trim Circuit Court judge Mary O’Malley Costello approved a personal insolvency arrangement writing down a man’s mortgage from almost €140,000 to €18,500.

In January, Trim Circuit Court judge Mary O’Malley Costello approved a personal insolvency arrangement writing down a man’s mortgage from almost €140,000 to €18,500.

A High Court case that could have set a landmark ruling to keep distressed borrowers in their homes by ceding part-ownership to their lenders was settled this week.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald heard on Monday that the case of a Co Meath widower had been resolved, removing a possible test case that could have created a new kind of solution in personal insolvency cases.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.