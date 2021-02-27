Postmortems completed on three brothers in suspected murder-suicide

Postmortems have been completed on the three brothers who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Cork on Friday.

Gardaí said in a statement on Sunday the results of the examinations would not be released for operational reasons.

On Saturday, investigators believed the postmortem on the body of Johnny Hennessy (59) would tell whether or not he was involved in a fight with either or both of his two older brothers before he killed them with an axe, or whether he may have surprised them and attacked them in separate assaults.

The bodies of brothers Willie (66) and Paddy Hennessy (60) were found at the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown on Friday morning.

Younger brother Johnny Hennessy’s body was recovered from the river Funcheon outside Mitchelstown about midday on Friday.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster completed her postmortem examinations on Willie and Paddy Hennessy at Cork University Hospital on Saturday. It is understood the postmortems showed both men suffered lacerations and trauma to the head.

Alarm raised

The alarm was raised late on Thursday night after Paddy Hennessy’s daughter Elaine and her mother, Stephanie, Paddy Hennessy’s ex-wife, became concerned when he failed to return to Linden Hill in Mitchelstown from a visit to the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm.

They made their way to Curraghgorm and began searching the homestead, where they found the body of Paddy Hennessy with severe head injuries in a timbering yard, about 200m from the single-storey farmhouse where he and his siblings grew up.

Gardaí then began a search and they found the body of Willie Hennessy, also with severe head injuries, in a shed in the timbering yard, while Johnny Hennessy could not be found and his red Toyota Corolla van was missing from the yard. An axe was found near the body of Willie Hennessy in the shed.

Gardaí soon discovered Johnny Hennessy’s van abandoned near St Joseph’s Church in nearby Killacluig. A Garda Air Support Unit helicopter spotted a body floating in the Funcheon river and the Garda Water Unit recovered the body, Johnny Hennessy’s, from the water.

Investigators have said that they expect to formally designate the deaths of Willie and Paddy Hennessy as murder and classify the death of Johnny Hennessy as suicide once they receive the results of all three postmortems.

Mobile phones

Gardaí also hope an examination of mobile phones belonging to the three brothers will help shed light on events.

Investigators recovered a number of mobile phones during a search of the Hennessy family home.

Gardaí plan to examine the mobile phones to firstly see when the men last made phone calls, which might indicate when they were last alive, as well as to see whether Willie and Paddy had sent any text messages to, or received any messages from, Johnny.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the local area, speaking to neighbours to try to establish when they last had any contact with any of the three brothers and whether or not they were aware of any tensions or issues in Johnny’s relationship with his two older brothers.

Investigators are hoping to interview GPs who treated the three brothers, as well as solicitors who handled their affairs, in a bid to shed some light on what prompted the incident.

If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or the Samaritans by telephoning 116123 (free), or emailing jo@samaritans.ie