Postmortem to determine inquiry into woman’s death in Donegal

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem before deciding the direction of their investigation into the death of a woman in Co Donegal over the weekend.

The body of Julie Harvey was found at her home in the village of Milford in the early hours of Saturday morning and gardaí are currently treating the death as suspicious.

Ms Harvey, who was in her 40s, was married and was a mother and grandmother.

Her husband Anthony and extended family are being comforted by neighbours and friends.

Ms Harvey, who worked at home, was well-known in the locality and was a keen bingo player.

Her body was found in an upstairs room of her home near Lough Lane at around 7am on Saturday. It is not know how she died.

Garda sources say Ms Harvey had some injuries on her body. They are hoping an autopsy will determine if she died as a result of these injuries or if her death was from natural causes.

Gardaí have sealed off the area following the discovery of her body. A full forensic examination of the scene has carried out by gardaí.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Harvey on social media and she has family connections in both Letterkenny and Raphoe.

Friend Alexander Hutchinson wrote “RIP to the nicest person you will ever meet you were there for everyone when they needed you u will be missed.”

It is expected the postmortem will take place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday.