Postmortem due after wife finds body of husband in Co Cork bungalow

A postmortem is due on the body of a man who was found dead following a suspected attack at his home in Douglas on the southside of Cork city.

A man (21), who voluntarily presented himself to gardaí, remains in custody at Togher Garda Station in relation to the death of Joe O’Callaghan.

Mr O’Callaghan (66) was found dead by his wife at their bungalow on Galway Lane shortly after 8am yesterday.

He suffered head injuries and was discovered by his wife Angeline in the hallway after she returned home from a night shift at work. The house contained bloodstains, and it is understood nothing was taken.

She raised the alarm, and paramedics were called to the bungalow in the village. Mr O’Callaghan, a father of three grown-up children, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster visited the house yesterday. The body was removed to Cork University Hospital; a forensic examination was also carried out onsite, and door-to-door enquiries got under way.

A Garda sniffer dog was brought to the scene, and the forensic examination resumed this morning.

The man being held for questioning can be detained for up to 24 hours before he is released or charged.

Local man Dermot Keane said there was a sense of shock in the community and that he had talked to people in the local shopping centre about the tragedy.

“ He [Joe] was a very nice fellow who would talk to everyone. There is a sense of fear around.”

Mr O’Callaghan lived in a cul de sac comprised of sheltered housing.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said he heard a noise coming from the house at around 1am.

“I heard shouting and a loud bang. I heard someone shouting ‘open the f***ing door’ two times. Then I heard what I thought was the sound of a door banging.”

Mr O’Callaghan’s sister, Sheila Thornhill, said her brother had experienced ill health in recent years but was in “good form”, adding he “was always happy in himself” even amid his health issues.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Galway Lane area of Douglas between 10pm on Sunday and 8:30am yesterday to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.