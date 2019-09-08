Postmortem due after man’s body found in Cork city house

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Sunday following the suspicious death of a man (55) at a house in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for information following the discovery of the body of the man – named locally as Paul Jones – at a single-storey house on Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

Officers are keen to to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road/McCurtain Villas area of the city over the past six days. They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

The body was found in the living area of the house and was removed yesterday evening to the morgue at CUH. The postmortem, to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, will guide the investigation.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am on Saturday. He had been trying to phone his father for a number of days.

When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the area and have begun tracing the man’s last known movements. They are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Station on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.