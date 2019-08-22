Policing Authority welcomes reform plan for An Garda Síochána

The Policing Authority said it welcomed the new operating model for An Garda Síochána and that it represents “the most significant structural change in the Garda Síochána since its inception”.

The authority also said it is consistent with the recommendations of the Garda Inspectorate.

“The reduction in the number of regions and divisions aims to deliver a more visible and responsive policing service. The revised structures outlined today have the potential to release Garda members back to front-line duties and to reduce duplication, bureaucracy and back-office support costs,” the Policing Authority said in a statement.

“When implemented, the model should result in an increase in Garda resources and greater autonomy at divisional level, which will make it possible to better respond to the specific needs of the local community.”

The Garda Inspectorate said it welcomed the restructuring, which will create “significant benefits including an increase in the number of front line resources and a more responsive and consistent approach to the delivery of policing services”.

“It provides an opportunity to reduce the number of people working in back office support functions as well as reducing management and administrative overheads,” said chief inspector, Mark Toland.

The Garda Inspectorate said the reforms announced by the Garda Commissioner are a step towards “creating a police service that is leaner at management level and which delivers improved policing services for local communities”.

Garda superintendents

Meanwhile, Garda superintendents have expressed concern that large parts of rural Ireland will face a reduced policing service following a major reorganisation of how the force is structured.

Under the garda reform plans, senior officers warned that as Garda divisions were amalgamated - to create 19 divisions rather than the current 28 - policing resources will be drawn to the busiest locations in the enlarged divisions.

The Association of Garda Superintendents also said it warned two years ago that crime corridors would open up along the Border because of changes in the way policing was be organised.

It said its predictions had come to pass and it cited recent ATM robberies and other serious crimes.

Association president Noel Cunningham said the plans to reorganise how the Garda is structured may exacerbate that situation at a time when he believed organised crime was worse than ever and Brexit was posing significant challenges.

“We are concerned that with this new model the same thing will happen in rural Ireland, where you will create huge tranches of rural Ireland that will not have the [POLICING]coverage that it has at present,” he said.

“And the reason for that concern is that this is not a new idea,” he said, adding the divisional policing model had been examined before and had been implemented in the United Kingdom where he said it was not working.

Mr Cunningham added the idea had not come from the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, as had been widely reported, but from an old report by the Garda Inspectorate.

“We are in continuous contact with our colleagues in the UK where these changes have been brought in and we have been told that it doesn’t work,” he said.

“One of the reasons it doesn’t work is because when you make these very large areas of policing automatically what happens is that your resources are pulled to the centre, to the busier centres of policing.”

The result of that, he said, was that the other “outlying areas” in the larger divisions were left with a reduced policing presence.

He added his association as also concerned the changes would result in a reduction in the number of superintendents and chief superintendents posts in the Garda. This was a concern for his members and their chances of career progression, as well as changes to their roles.

However, Mr Cunningham said when the new divisional policing model was set out by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Dublin later on Thursday, it would be an opportunity to study the plan in closer detail.

His association had been briefed about the plan on Tuesday and he said concerns had been raised.

Rank and file

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the proposed reorganisation could have a “significant effect” on the working lives of gardaí and their lines of management accountability.

Under the plans, the number of divisions will be cut from 28 to 19, – likely to prompt resistance from some local communities and politicians as many Garda stations will lose their current divisional headquarters status.

Each of the new larger 19 divisions will be run as a “mini police force” with the chief superintendents in charge of them “effectively the Garda commissioner for their own areas”, sources said.

Pat Ennis, general secretary of the GRA, said he met Mr Harris on Wednesday, who “assured” him “the plan published this morning is not necessarily the last word on this issue and that the views of the GRA and others will be considered”.

“I welcome this, and the fact that the Commissioner has ended the speculation around the plan which was based on a version leaked to the media. The absence of hard information was a concern to our members around the country – and other community stakeholders too,” Mr Ennis said.

“Now we have a sense of what is envisaged, our Central Executive Committee can analyse the proposals and consider a response when it convenes next month.”

Mr Ennis said if enhanced policing capabilities and support at local and regional level is delivered, “we would welcome the increased safety and welfare of our members”.

“The proposed reorganisation could have a significant effect on our members’ working lives and their lines of management accountability. There could also be implications for our representation structures which will need to be considered when our Executive meets in September,” he added.