Police release man arrested after death of man on Armagh street

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a man in Co Armagh on Saturday night have released without charge a man who was arrested in connection with the incident.

At around 10.20pm police received a report of some form of altercation in the Ballynahone Close area.

When police arrived they discovered the man lying on the ground and despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem will take place in due course, the PSNI said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Michelle Shaw said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballynahone Close last night and who witnessed some form of altercation to contact detectives on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

- PA