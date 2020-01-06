Police question three over death of man in Carrickfergus

Three people are being questioned over the murder of man in Co Antrim.

Glen Quinn (47), was discovered in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus on Saturday night.

A postmortem examination to discover how he died was being carried out on Monday.

A PSNI statement said: “Detectives investigating the death of a 47-year-old man in the Woodbourne area of Carrickfergus have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent; a 39-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Detectives later announced they are treating Mr Quinn’s death as murder. The three suspects in custody have been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I am aware that speculation is circulating that this death is in some way related to the activities of South East Antrim UDA.

“The investigation remains at a very early stage and it is not yet possible to be definitive about the motivation for this man’s murder but the potential for it to be linked to those associated with paramilitary organisations will form part of our investigation.

“Rumour and speculation within the community is likely to be unhelpful as we seek to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and I would appeal to the community to contact us on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity with any information they may have about the murder or anyone who may have been involved in it.”

Ulster Unionist Assembly member John Stewart said described Mr Quinn’s death as a tragedy.

“Everyone I spoke to refers to the victim as a lovely and kind-hearted person, someone who was not involved in anything that should lead to this,” said Mr Stewart.

“The family no doubt want answers as quickly as possible and hopefully the police will be able to provide information and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council councillors said Mr Quinn only moved into the area recently.

The DUP’s Billy Ashe said: “It is a decent area and people are upset.”

Anyone living close to it has been inconvenienced by it over the weekend, by the police cordon, and they are concerned that something like this could happen so close to them.” - PA