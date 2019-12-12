Police make several arrests in Fermanagh over historical abuse

Several people have been arrested over alleged historical child sex abuse in Co Fermanagh.

They have been released on bail but investigations are “live and ongoing”, a senior detective has said.

Anyone with information about historical child sex abuse has been urged to come forward.

Detective chief superintendent Paula Hilman said: “We can confirm that a number of individuals have been arrested and interviewed during the course of our inquiries.

“We are not in a position to elaborate on these or share further information about those individuals at present as these are very much live and ongoing investigations, however, I want to give reassurance to the both victims and the local community that we are actively working on the reports made to us in recent months.

“Public protection detectives continue to thoroughly investigate all of the reports made to us and are focused on gathering all relevant evidence.”

She welcomed victims’ confidence in the force in speaking about their experiences.

“Their well-being is first and foremost our priority and our working relationships with partner agencies, including both local and regional support services, have been essential in ensuring that victims receive the help and support that they need,” she said.

“We are very aware of recent media coverage and ongoing commentary and speculation in the Fermanagh area and we would continue to reach out to victims, as we have done in all our previous appeals, to encourage anyone with information that may not have been disclosed to police already, to please make that information available to us.

“We treat every allegation of sexual abuse seriously and we remain absolutely dedicated to ensuring that our investigations are thorough, gathering all relevant information, and that victims are treated with the utmost sensitivity.”

The Impartial Reporter newspaper first reported claims of child sex abuse in the area, dating back to the 1980s.

The first allegation of historic child sex abuse in Fermanagh came when one man walked into the Impartial’s office on East Bridge Street in Enniskillen and has prompted a flood of other allegations since. Scores of people have since come forward to make allegations they were abused over decades by up to 60 people across the county - Additional reporting PA