Police issue appeal after off-licence robbed twice in one day

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses after a Belfast off-licence was robbed twice in one day.

The premises, located on the Grosvenor Road, was targeted twice on Saturday by two different thieves, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.

In the first robbery, a male was buzzed into the premises and went behind the till at about noon, threatening staff with a metal weapon before fleeing with a sum of cash. The PSNI said he wore a cream-coloured hoodie, dark jeans, black shoes and a blue disposable face mask.

In the second robbery, which took place at about 8pm, a male wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black trainers and a face mask threatened staff with a screwdriver and made off with a sum of cash.

“These robberies were terrifying ordeals for the staff involved and at this stage there does not appear to be any link between the two,” said PSNI Det Sgt Rachel Miskelly. “I am appealing for the public’s help in identifying and locating the two individuals involved.”

People with information are asked to call 101, or + 44 2890 650222 from the Republic, quoting references 807 and 1799 of 25/07/20.