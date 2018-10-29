Police investigating ‘hate crime’ after group dress as Ku Klux Klan in Co Down

Police are investigating a possible hate crime following the report of a group dressed as Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in Newtownards, Co Down at the week.

In one of the images posted on social media over the weekend, the group of around 10 people are pictured in a threatening pose, some with fists raised, outside the town’s Islamic Centre, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Inspector Richard Murray said the police received a report of the group in the vicinity of Greenwell Street on Saturday night.

“We are treating this as a hate incident at this time,” Inspector Murray said.

“Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

“If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact police or your local support agency. For more information visit https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/hate-crime/here-to-help/

Alliance Party Stormont Assembly member Kellie Armstrong said the group drank in a local bar with their masks off and CCTV evidence could be available.

She added: “Everyone knows exactly what the KKK stands for.

“The KKK represents a brand of hatred not wanted or welcome in the area.

“This group did not simply dress up for Halloween, rather they deliberately posed outside the prayer house in Newtownards.

“This is a clear demonstration of aggression and bullying towards one particular religion and that is a hate crime.”

Last year a pig’s head was placed outside the same centre in Newtownards. – Additional reporting from PA