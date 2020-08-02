Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Co Down
The body of a woman was found in her home in Newry on Sunday morning
Police in Co Down are treating the death of a woman whose body was found in her home as suspicious.
The woman’s body was discovered by officers in Drumalane Park, Newry, on Sunday morning.
Police said officers were treating the woman’s death as “suspicious at this time”.
A postmortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of the woman’s death. – PA