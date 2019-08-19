Police in Co Fermanagh escape injury as bomb explodes

An explosive device has denotated in Co Fermanagh, police sources have said.

Army bomb disposal officers and police were at the scene when the explosion happened at Wattle Bridge close to Newtownbutler on Monday morning. No one was injured.

Bomb disposal officers had been in the area at the weekend responding to reports that a device had been left there.

That item was ultimately declared a hoax but it is understood another device exploded close-by on Monday when a bomb disposal team attended to review the scene.

More to follow. - PA