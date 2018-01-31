Plea for ‘peacemakers’ made at funeral of Hutch murder victim

The funeral is taking place in Dublin of Kinahan-Hutch murder victim Derek ‘Delboy’ Coakley-Hutch amid a major Garda security operation.

The 27-year-old father of two, from Buckingham St Upper, in the north inner city, was shot dead in Dublin 10 days ago, the 14th victim of the gangland feud.

Family members and other mourners led the cortege to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Seán McDermott Street where a large crowd had gathered for the funeral Mass. His burial is set for Glasnevin Cemetery immediately afterwards.

In his homily at the funeral, Fr Michael Casey said: “We must not forget who we are. We are children of light not of darkness. We are called to be peacemakers, not people of violence.

“The shocking, barbaric, violent, cowardly act of the killing of Derek, fondly known as Delboy, last Saturday week and the consequent havoc, pain, suffering and devastation that the family and indeed larger community must endure is wrong, pointless and without justification.

“This reign of violence and total disrespect for human life carried out by people who have become soulless is frightening and leaves us all vulnerable.

“This spiral of violence, revenge, retaliation and the ensnarement of many in this web of what can only be described as evil has led to the destruction of the most precious gift — that of life itself and our call to be human.”

‘Living dead’

The priest continued: “Derek’s mortal remains lay before us this morning, but his spirit is free because he was loved and loved. Those with hardened closed hearts have cut themselves of from life’s source, which is compassion, forgiveness, being reconciled. They have become living dead.

“They and their actions and the dark world they inhabit has no place in this sacred place nor indeed in this community. ‘Thou shall not kill’ remains, ‘thou shall not kill’. We are a people who celebrate life, and birth of new life, and love and gratitude for a long life lived well.”

He continued: “This is a place and space where decent people try to live their lives as best they can with all its challenges, and they are many, in neighbourliness, in care and concern for each other, in living and letting live.

“That is why our concern, our thoughts, actions, are with Delboy’s mam Noleen who grieves the death of her beloved son, of Delboy’s and Nikita’s two beautiful children Layla and Brody who have been robbed of their loving father, Nathan who has lost his brother, Delboy’s nephew Jayden, and his large extended family and circle of friends.”

A significant Garda operation involving a front-line of uniformed unarmed members was due to police the funeral, burial and the social gatherings later in the day.

The Garda Public Order Unit, Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit have been drafted in to be on standby should trouble flare.

The funeral takes place just hours after the killing of Hutch associate Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux (27) on the North Strand in Dublin city.

Mr Molyneux, who was due to have helped to carry Mr Coakley-Hutch’s coffin at Wednesday’s funeral, had been warned by the Garda his life was at risk due to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Gardaí believe he was killed as part of another dispute that has already claimed two lives in Ballymun.